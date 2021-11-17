Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are hosting Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign.
Now through Friday, Dec. 17, Windermere brokers are collecting winter necessities for community members in need. In the Columbia River Gorge area, donations will benefit area warming shelters and the Washington Gorge Action Program. The organizations are specifically asking for coats and blankets in all sizes.
Stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. In the Columbia River Gorge, donations can be dropped off on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any of the following Windermere locations:
• Bingen: 106 W. Steuben
• Cascade Locks: 651 WaNaPa St.
• Hood River: 315 Oak St., or 504 Cascade St.
• Stevenson: 220 S.W. Second St.
• The Dalles: 122 E. Second St.
• Goldendale: 103 E. Main
HRVAC Meals on Wheels
Hood River Valley Adult Center’s Meals on Wheels program delivers the support that keeps seniors in their own homes, where they want to be:
$35 provides 7 meals
$70 provides 14 meals
$140 provides 150 meals
$840 provides 900 meals
$1,680 provides 1,800 meals
Are you a business looking at ways to help support Hood River Valley Meals on Wheels? Call at 541-386-2060. Hood River Valley Adult Center is a non-profit 501c3 which means your donation is tax deductible.
Does your nonprofit or organization need help this holiday season? Email details to Trisha Walker, trishaw@gorgenews.com, to be included in a future How to Help listing.
