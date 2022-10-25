A structure fire burned a home in the 2200 block of W. 16th St. in The Dalles Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Additional information was not immediately available.
Tags
Recommended for you
- UTILITY ASSISTANT City of
- TEMPORARY SNOW PLOW DRIVERS
- PAYROLL ANALYST Auditor- Goldendale
- State of Washington Social Service Specialist Positions - Stevenson Office
- POLICE OFFICER CLOSING DATE
- PROJECT MANAGER The Project
- DISPATCHER CLOSING DATE: Open
- DESIGNATED CRISIS RESPONDER/ THERAPIST
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- WASTE CONNECTIONS NOW HIRING
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Soccer parents file complaint against coach
- WSP seeking witnesses to fatal collision in Skamania County
- Obituary: Sue Willis
- Death and service announcements: Oct. 19, 2022
- Adventuresome trio find bee unknown in Oregon
- Hood River’s Roots School opens Makery
- Sherman advances to Big Sky volleyball district tourney, state playoffs
- Sternwheeler contract falters
- Gorge Local — In Business: Bingen's Boricua en la Luna
- Obituary: Roger Woosley
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Jobe resigns from Klickitat County auditor’s office
- Bonham seeks balance in Oregon legislature
- Eagle girls soccer wins vs. Milwaukie
- Trout Lake soccer chases championship
- TD boys split Tri-Valley soccer matches
- Trout Lake one win away from soccer playoffs
- Eagle boys snap soccer losing streak
- Eagle girls runners seek seventh consecutive district title
Commented