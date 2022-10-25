A structure fire burned a home in the 2200 block of W. 16th St. in The Dalles Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Additional information was not immediately available.

Fire burns home in The Dalles

A structure fire burned a home in the 2200 block of W. 16th St. in The Dalles Oct. 19. One person was transported to the local hospital and the two-story home was severely damaged. Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, Dallesport Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry crews were among those responding to the blaze. Above, a firefighter passes a pry bar down the line as he sets up a hose by the front door of the home.
House fire The Dalles

Above, flames swirl inside the home.