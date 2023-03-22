Hood River Vineyards and Winery

After a wildfire destroyed the main building and some of the vines on property in 2019, the winery is once again ready to host tastings in their brand-new hospitality space.

 Laurel Brown photo

Though it’s been a long four years, Hood River Vineyards and Winery is again open to the public.

Inside the new Hood River Vineyards and Winery hospitality space, rebuilt after a wildfire destroyed the main building in 2019. 
Bernard Lerch, owner and winemaker at Hood River Vineyards and Winery, plans to serve simple menu items once kitchen construction is complete. The winery is open every day from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., located at 4693 Westwood Drive in Hood River.