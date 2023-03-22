Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Bernard Lerch, owner and winemaker at Hood River Vineyards and Winery, plans to serve simple menu items once kitchen construction is complete. The winery is open every day from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., located at 4693 Westwood Drive in Hood River.
Though it’s been a long four years, Hood River Vineyards and Winery is again open to the public.
After a wildfire destroyed the main building and some of the vines on property in 2019, the winery is once again ready to host tastings in their brand-new hospitality space.
The new building is beautiful and inviting, made of Douglas fir and open to natural light with great views of the vineyard. The woodgrain on the bar top is stunning, finished with a warm shine and simple light fixtures. Bernard Lerch, owner and winemaker, is eager to share his wines, ports, and sherries with visitors, as well as the new space for which he worked hands-on as the general contractor. Once the kitchen construction is completed, he also aims to feature a simple menu with items like cold sandwiches for lunch or dinner. In the future, Lerch sees potential to host more involved dinner nights with wine pairings, and possibly small weddings or events.
Hood River Winery technically reopened its doors in August 2022, but Lerch wants to continue to get the word out that the vineyard is thriving and ready for guests. Upon arriving, visitors might notice the lingering cleanup still required from years of construction. However, Lerch wants to reassure people not to be shy — find the easiest place to park and enjoy the new building, delicious wines, and wonderful company. They are open every day from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., located at 4693 Westwood Drive in Hood River.
Commented