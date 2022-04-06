Sexual assault can happen to anyone. It affects people of all genders, ages, cultures, sexual orientations, races, religions, and socioeconomic statuses.
Local, state, and national organizations work together to raise awareness in efforts to prevent assault and support survivors. April is the 21st annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month, but the history of social change runs even further back.
Following the Civil Rights Movement, women gathered together to share experiences, and researchers validated that sexual violence was far more common than previously thought. In 1971, the first Rape Crisis Center was founded in San Francisco.
Over time, nationwide organizations such as the National Sexual Violence Resource Center were created, and local groups such as Programs for Peaceful Living were developed in places like Klickitat County.
Sexual assault is any sexual activity or contact that you do not consent to. It may include rape, molestation, incest, drug-facilitated sexual assault, and sexual harassment in and out of the workplace. In the U.S., more than 21% of individuals identifying as female and nearly 3% of those identifying as male have experienced sexual assault.
State laws protecting victims vary but are improving. In the past few years, Washington State has had several bills signed into law and funding included in the budget that supports victims and survivors of sexual violence. One example includes dealing with a backlog of more than 6,000 untested sexual assault kits and reducing the time it takes to process kits to 45 days. Others include providing nurse education for forensic exams and introducing school curriculum about preventing sexual violence.
For anyone in need of support locally, Programs for Peaceful Living offers free and confidential services or referrals. Support includes:
• Crisis intervention
• Medical exam support
• One-on-one advocacy
• Legal advocacy (with assistance in writing protection orders, preparing for court, and court support)
• Sexual assault survivor’s support group
• Therapy referrals
• Ongoing advocacy tailored to each client’s needs.
• Referral to other support programs
Everyone has a role to play in ending sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. Take action to promote the safety of others and show survivors they are believed and supported.
For more information or assistance, contact Programs for Peaceful Living in Goldendale at 509-773-6100 or the Bingen office at 509-493-2662. If you are in crisis, call the 24/7 toll-free crisis line at 844-493-1709.
