iINVENT Wy'east 2022

Andrew and Gio at the iINVENT camp held last week at Wy’east Middle School.

 Ann Harris photo

Students explore during last camp of summer

In the last camp of summer, Gorge middle school students participated in a week-long day camp focused on the innovation process at Wy’east Middle School.

Cora and Jose at the iINVENT camp held last week at Wy’east Middle School.
Tia, Milagros and Counselor Quinn at the iINVENT camp held last week at Wy’east Middle School.