Students explore during last camp of summer
In the last camp of summer, Gorge middle school students participated in a week-long day camp focused on the innovation process at Wy’east Middle School.
iINVENT was developed and offered by Oregon State University Pre-College Programs to engage campers in applying science, technology, engineering, art and math to solve real world problems. The camp was hosted by the OSU Hood River Extension Open Campus program and led by college students from OSU and other colleges, who served as camp counselor/teachers. Each day, campers engaged in team-based engineering challenging focusing on one aspect of the human-centered design process: Empathize, define, ideate, prototype and test.
The camp is funded by the Lemelson Foundation, which pays for counselors, supplies and camper fees. This camp was offered in the Gorge for several years prior to the pandemic. We are so pleased to have been able to offer it again this year!
Here are some camper comments:
Cora says, “I love to make things! It’s amazing to be in a space with so many supplies to make things with.”
Andrew says, “My favorite thing has been making the solar panel cars.”
Milagros says, “I really like the counselors and all of the activities. I wish it wasn’t ending … I don’t want to wait until next year!”
Tia says, “I like the counselors and how they are teaching me new things. I also like the free time!”
