Downtown The Dalles has just become a bit sweeter.
Scooper Mcquades, located on E. Second Street, is serving up some sweet treats and morning pick me ups to make your days a bit more delectable.
The shop, co-owned by Clara McQuade and daughter Morgan Miller, sells a variety of ice cream flavors from popular Oregon brands Tillamook, Umpqua and Cascade Glacier, with flavors ranging from familiar favorites such as Rocky Road and Cookies and Cream to tasty novelties such as Chocolate Brownie Thunder and Fruity Pop n Rocks. Whether by the scoop — or two or three — in a bowl, cone (sugar, cake or house-made waffle), as a sundae with your favorite toppings or as a milkshake or float, Scooper Mcquades offers a plethora of ways to satisfy your ice cream cravings, including their “Scooper favorites,” a classic banana split, or their signature ice cream nachos (waffle cone pieces with a scoop of ice cream and your selection of two toppings with whip cream).
According to Miller, who moved to The Dalles with her fiancée eight months ago, it was her mother who initially came up with the idea of opening an ice cream shop, and asked Miller if she wanted to run it. “I finished college, and my fiancé and I both didn’t really know where we were gonna go. My parents are the ones who own this building, and my mom wanted to open an ice cream shop in here,” said Miller. “She asked if I wanted to (run it), and it was a great opportunity.”
After initially opening as just an ice cream shop, Scooper Mcquades now has a full espresso bar and sells a variety of coffee-shop style drinks ranging from lattes, teas and Italian sodas to infused Red Bulls and fountain drinks.
The shop also sells a variety of pastries baked by Miller herself to compliment your cup of coffee, including scones, banana bread and coffee cake.
While the new experience of running a business can be stressful sometimes, Miller is able to draw support from her family and is enjoying getting to know the community.
“I’ve obviously never done anything like this, but thankfully both of my parents have owned restaurants for the past 15 years, so they’ve been really great to lean on and ask questions,” Miller said, “It’s a lot of fun when people come in that have never been here and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is so great’ ... the people in the community have been really great.”
Along with a small arcade and ping pong table located at the back of the shop, guests can also take advantage of the lounging area — complete with couch, juke box and fireplace view — to sit and catch up with friends or play some of the board games the shop has readily available.
“She (McQuade) wanted to do something more fun and have a place for kids and younger people to come hang out,” said Miller.
The shop also hosts events for community members to participate in, including weekly bingo on Sundays and Paintnite, a monthly event ran by local artist Denae Manion, where guests of all ages can enjoy ice cream and coffee while learning to paint the picture of the evening (for more info, visit www.paintnite.com). The shop also offers party packages for birthdays and other events.
In the future, Scooper Mcquades soon plans on offering a selection of lunch menu items, such as paninis, sandwiches and soups, “just kind of easy lunch, grab and go foods,” said Miller. She also plans on selling bulk candy items one day, as well as to expand the shop’s arcade to include even more games and entertainment for the community. “We want to expand that, make it bigger, have it (be) a place where people can come and have fun, get out of the house and do things,” said Miller.
“I really want us to be a place for people to come and hang out and relax and work remotely,” said Miller. “(To) have a place that they can feel comfortable doing that.”
Scooper Mcquades is located at 215 E. Second St. in The Dalles, and is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 458-854-7669 or visit their page on Facebook.
