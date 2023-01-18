IMG_1921.JPG

Morgan Miller, co-owner of Scooper Mcquades ice cream shop in The Dalles, offers up a scoop of birthday cake ice cream in a house-made waffle cone.

Downtown The Dalles has just become a bit sweeter.

Scooper Mcquades, located on E. Second Street, is serving up some sweet treats and morning pick me ups to make your days a bit more delectable.

The outside of Scooper Mcquades Ice cream, coffee and sweet shop invites passersby in for a sweet treat. 
Lounging area offers customers with a space to sit and chat, or play some of the board games the shop has readily available.
Morgan Miller, co-owner of Scooper Mcquades ice cream shop in The Dalles.
Scooper Mcquades has a full espresso bar and sells a variety of coffee-shop style drinks ranging from lattes, teas and Italian sodas to infused Red Bulls.
A small arcade offers fun and entertainment for customers.
 Inside Scooper Mcquades.
