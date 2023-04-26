Edeske Patisserie

Edeske Patisserie has opened a new storefront downtown Hood River. Owners Tamara Bartucz Biscardi and James Biscardi have big dreams for the business and are excited to welcome the public to their new space downtown Hood River, 512 Cascade Ave.

Edeske Patisserie, after celebrating one year of being in business, has opened a storefront in downtown Hood River. Owners Tamara Bartucz Biscardi and James Biscardi have big dreams for the business and are excited to welcome the public to their new space.

James and Tamara recently finished their kitchen build, complete with natural light and precise temperature control. The storefront is simple with an open layout so that guests can observe the chocolate-making process in real time. On a clear day, you can catch a view of the Gorge cliffs and the Columbia River.

Edeske Patisserie owners Tamara Bartucz Biscardi and James Biscardi offer a variety of “sweet little things” at their new downtown Hood River location.
Guests at Edeske Patisserie can watch the chocolate making process in real time. 
