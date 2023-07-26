Nobdody’s

Anna Wagner and Sam Swanson smile above the Husum Bridge with their Soli caps. 

White Salmon-based company Nobdody’s, pronounced “knob-dotties,” is making waves in the Gorge with colorful brimmed neoprene caps. Co-owners Sam Swanson and Sarina Chalmers are on a mission to provide paddlers with a sporty hat that blends style and functionality for cold water sports.

The initial idea for the company began in the winter of 2019, during a whitewater kayak trip down the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River. To stay warm against the elements, Swanson wore a skull cap, which is a thin neoprene hood, under his helmet. While it helped against the frigid air and water temperatures, it wasn’t efficient against blocking direct sunlight.

The three-color combination options of Soli at Immersion Research: Teal/brook trout, purple/cheetah and black/golden trout. 
Co-owner Sarina Chalmers gets ready to kayak down the river. 
Co-owner Sarina Chalmers paddles down the White Salmon River. 
Sam Swanson shows how the purple/cheetah print combo looks without a helmet. 