The Dalles — On April 13, Google announced plans to invest more than $50 million in Oregon in 2022. Nationally, Google plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in offices and data centers and create at least 12,000 new full-time Google jobs across the U.S. this year, according to a press release.
This year, Google will continue its investment in its first ever data center which was built in The Dalles in 2006. In 2021, Google announced plans for future growth in the region. Under recent agreements with The City of the Dalles and Wasco County, Google will have the option to build up to two additional data centers near its existing site.
Google is also helping people learn digital skills so they can reach new customers and find new job opportunities, said a press release. Grow with Google has partnered with 120 organizations to train more than 74,000 Oregonians on digital skills, including public libraries, chambers of commerce, and more. The Google Career Certificates program provides online job training and prepares job seekers for careers in high-growth fields like data analytics and IT Support, with no degree or experience required.
To help more people access this program, Google announced a new $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund that aims to drive more than $1 billion in aggregate wage gains to support economic mobility for tens of thousands of underserved American workers. The Google Career Certificates are also free to all community colleges and career and technical education (CTE) high schools to add to their curriculum.
In addition, Google is committing millions to further strengthen small businesses and create new opportunity across Oregon. With $185 million from Google, the Opportunity Finance Network’s (OFN) Grow with Google Small Business Fund and Grant Program have delivered low-interest loans to more than 50 community development financial institutions including Craft3, Opportunity Fund, Rural Community Assistance Corporation and others in Oregon, which have in turn provided loans to tens of thousands of underserved small businesses in the state including Black-owned businesses.
Google has done business in Oregon for more than 15 years, creating more than 200 jobs.
