Northern Wasco County PUD Director Howard Gonser was recognized by the Northwest Public Power Association in May, when at the Annual Conference and Business Meeting he was presented with the NWPPA Life Member Award.
This award is presented to retiring policymakers and managers who have made notable contributions to the association and public power.
The award reads — “Howard Gonser was first elected to the Northern Wasco County PUD Board of Directors in 1987. During his 35 years of service, he served as president of the board seven times, as well as president of the Oregon PUD Association twice. Over the past three decades, many improvements were made to the PUD’s electrical infrastructure, including FERC licensing, construction and continued operation of two hydroelectric facilities. Another accomplishment was the adoption of policies for the integration of new large single loads, which more than tripled the sized of the utility during his time with the PUD. Gonser will be retiring at the end of the year.”
