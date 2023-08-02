HOOD RIVER — Former Hood River Police Officer Michael Martin was sentenced to two years’ probation July 19 in Hood River Circuit Court.
Martin was convicted of one count assault in the fourth degree and one count harassment stemming from a March 2021 incident.
Martin was initially charged with five counts assault in the fourth degree, five counts harassment, one count strangulation, and one count menacing. He was indicted on those charges in August 2021 and placed on a conditional release by Judge John Olson.
Martin initially pled not guilty to all charges in February 2022. He later pled guilty to two of the charges, for which he was convicted this June.
Hood River Circuit Court documents reported that, in March 2021, Martin suffered a PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) episode and, under the influence of alcohol, assaulted his then-girlfriend.
Martin has resigned his employment with the City of Hood River.
