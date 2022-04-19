Friends of Gorge Area Parks (FOGAP) is now the official friends’ group for Brooks Memorial State Park, Columbia Hills State Park, Goldendale Observatory State Park, and Maryhill State Park.
On March 4, the official friends’ agreement between FOGAP and Washington State Parks was signed by President James Day. “A dedicated team of volunteers have stepped forward to support four Washington State Parks in Klickitat County,” said a press release, including “FOGAP Board Member Jim White, local astronomer and member of the original Observatory friends’ group, Jonathan Lewis, FOGAP Vice President, and Laurie Wilhite, FOGAP secretary, who brings years of children’s outdoor education experience.”
Tessa Bowdish is another FOGAP Board member and manages the group’s website/social media, said the press release. Other FOGAP members include former Goldendale Observatory Interpreter Steve Stout, and Earlene Sullivan, who helped create the Goldendale Merchant’s association and Farmer’s Market.
“FOGAP has spent the last year establishing agreements with the Washington State Parks Foundation, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, and local Eastern Gorge Area Parks,” said the press release. “The Parks Foundation is serving as fiscal sponsor, already enabling FOGAP to accept tax-deductible donations while providing a high degree of accountability. With this solid framework in place, FOGAP is preparing to launch a membership drive. There are opportunities for people to help run the organization and directly aid local State Park visitors and staff. Donors are empowered to conveniently direct their generosity towards those specific parks and activities which they love.”
Jill Sprance-Carr, East Columbia Gorge Area manager with State Parks, is the lead contact for FOGAP’s interface with the four local State Parks. “We look forward to partnering with Friends of Gorge Area Parks and are appreciative of all the efforts they’ve already invested,” she said.
To learn more about FOGAP membership, visit www.4gorgeparks.comFOGAP.
