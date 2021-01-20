A fire Thursday morning, Jan. 14, destroyed a motorhome and damaged a second at Columbia River RV Park in Dallesport.
The resident of the motorhome awoke to smoke and managed to escape the burning home without injury.
The fire also threatened three vehicles parked nearby. Tyler Luna, who lives in a nearby motorhome at the park, pulled the vehicles clear of the fire with a tow chain. “One of them was already so hot the windshield had cracked,” he said.
A second motorhome was also badly damaged on the side facing the fire, which blackened the siding and burned out a window.
Dennis Eiesland, owner of the park, said it was only the second motorhome fire at the park in 25 years.
He estimated the destroyed motorhome to be about 28 feet long, and the second motorhome was a similar size. Both were unlivable following the fire, Eiesland said.
“I’m not sure where they are going to be able to go,” he said of the residents.
