Forest managers throughout the Gorge are warning of unseasonably dry forest conditions which have resulted in a number early wildfires, primarily from debris pile burning and campfires.
Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Central Oregon District is seeing a significant increase in escaped debris and agricultural burns, rekindled slash burns, and fires spread from abandoned campfires across the Central Oregon District, according to a press release. Limited moisture in recent weeks, combined with strong winds, has resulted in dry vegetation and fuels on the landscape.
The cool spring temperatures have reduced green-up of vegetation which typically slows fire growth in wildland fuels this time of year, the release stated. The Central Oregon District has had eleven fires year-to-date; four times the ten-year-average. These fires have burned more than 200 acres of private lands protected by ODF, the ten-year-average is less than ten acres for the same time-frame.
Hood River County Forest Manager Doug Thiesies has also warned of high fire danger, especially in lower elevation. “Hood River County fire season typically begins in June, but this year wildfires have already ignited in the area,” Thiesies said in a press release. “With fire danger heightened by lack of rainfall in April, Hood River County Forestry Department reminds the community that conditions are unseasonably dry in forest lands below 2500’ elevation.”
In recent weeks, fire crews in Hood River County have responded to multiple wildfires in the area resulting from debris burning and unattended campfires, and more dry, warm weather is expected this month.
“We ask residents and visitors to please be cautious because wildfire risk is already high,” said Thiesies. “Please do not abandon campfires. If you leave a campfire or burn pile, be sure to soak it, stir it and soak it again until there is no smoke, steam or heat — it needs to be out cold.”
In 2020, multiple fires burned in Oregon, some catastrophic, resulting in a State emergency declaration. Numerous parks and recreation areas were closed in the region, including Hood River County’s forest, Mt. Hood National Forest, portions of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, and Oregon State Parks. The public is advised to exercise caution and follow any upcoming restrictions for everyone’s safety.
According to ODF, The current short-term weather outlook is for daytime temperatures to reach 80 degrees or warmer, with no moisture in the ten day forecast. Based on this forecast the Central Oregon District is urging landowners to pause any burning planned at this time until some precipitation is seen on the landscape and the risk of wildfire is reduced.
“We are strongly recommending landowners not burn for the remainder of this week due to weather and fuel conditions,” says Mike Shaw, ODF’s Central Oregon District Forester.
When weather conditions moderate and burning can be accomplished safely, landowners should contact their local fire department or ODF office to determine if burning is allowed and if a permit is needed. Safe burning guidelines included keeping the fire small, have water and tools available to suppress the fire if needed, never leaving the fire unattended, clearing the area surrounding the burn pile to mineral soil, ensuring the fire is out (cold to the touch) when burning is complete. Never burn during windy conditions. Additionally, revisit the burn area in the days following to make sure there is no heat remaining. Debris burning includes field/pastures and irrigation ditch burning to reduce thatch.
Campfires should be small, have fuels cleared away from the fire ring, never be left unattended, and should be completely extinguished prior to leaving. Drowning with water and stirring is the best way to be certain the fire is out.
If a fire does escape, the responsible party can be cited for an uncontrolled burn and held accountable for the suppression costs of the fire as well as any damage caused by the fire, Shaw noted.
For updates on fire dangers, call your local fire district or visit its website. Oregon Department of Forestry’s website contains a page to check for fire restrictions: oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx or call The Dalles ODF office at 541-296-4626.
