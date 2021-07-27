Garrett Towle
1. Why did you decide to run for a position on the Lyle School Board?
I am passionate about my community and our school. I have two children attending Lyle School District and feel that it is important to step up and help our school be the best it can be for the students and staff.
2. What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I have been a Local 1503 Union carpenter and have worked with the same company as a Scaffold Erector for 17 years. My family and I moved to Lyle four years ago to be closer to family and give our children the opportunity to grow up in a small community. When I am not at my “day job,” I can be found either working on our family ranch or volunteering with the Lyle Fire District.
3. What will be your top priorities if selected by voters to serve on the board?
My main priority is to get to the bottom of why local families are choosing to send their children to neighboring communities for schooling. There is a large number of families that feel that the Lyle School is not good enough for their children and I feel that it is important to figure out those issues and get our local children back into our schools.
4. What changes do you think the district needs to make?
As stated above, I believe that we need to get to the bottom of why our school is losing kids to neighboring schools. I would also like to see our school have more community events (open houses, children’s plays, family movie nights, etc.) It is imperative to have parent support in the classroom. By having these types of events, I feel that parents and staff would be able to build relationships with each other and parents would have a better idea of how they can help support the staff at Lyle School District.
