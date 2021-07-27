Washington voters have recently received ballots to submit for the Aug. 3 primary election. The primary election will decide the top-two candidates to continue on to the Nov. 2 general election. Washington State conducts elections primarily through mail-in ballots; an Accesible Voting Unit is available at the Klickitat County Auditor’s Office in Goldendale. The deadline for ballots to be sent to voters was July 16 — if you have not received your ballot, contact the Klickitat County Auditor’s Office.
Voters in the upcoming primary election will decide the top-two candidates to compete in the Nov. 2 general election. In the Klickitat County election, two contests — one for the White Salmon Valley School Board and one for the Lyle School Board — will decide the two candidates for each race who will compete in November.
Candidates for the upcoming election were asked to respond to a questionnaire for publication in Columbia Gorge News. Following are their responses.
(Columbia Gorge News did not receive a response, and no information was submitted in a voter…
