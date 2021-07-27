Peter Harkema
1. Why did you decide to run for a position on the White Salmon Valley School Board?
I am committed to a strong and vibrant White Salmon Valley School District that meets the educational needs of our diverse students and families. A healthy and strong school district is foundational for a thriving community. A great deal of my life has been in public service, and I believe my skills and experience could be a valuable contribution to the board’s work.
2. What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
For more than a decade, I have professionally facilitated and mediated diverse stakeholders through difficult public issues. As a mediator, the focus of my career has been to understand diverse perspectives while achieving outcomes that meet a range of interests and community goals. I have facilitated numerous legislative and governor’s work groups. I lived and worked in Latin America and am a fluent Spanish speaker. I live in Underwood with my wife and three daughters.
3. What will be your top priorities be if selected by voters to serve on the board?
If selected to be on the board, my highest priorities would be to help ensure fiscal stability, to uphold the vision and mission of the district, to make sure that educators have resources to meet the needs of their students, and to invite community input in a transparent and inclusive process.
4. What changes do you think the district needs to make?
The board’s work is to support continuous improvement in the district while ensuring that school leadership, teachers, and staff can fulfill the school district’s mission to “develop life-long learners who are encouraged to dream, inspired to succeed, and prepared for the future.”
