Washington voters have recently received ballots to submit for the Aug. 3 primary election. The primary election will decide the top-two candidates to continue on to the Nov. 2 general election. Washington State conducts elections primarily through mail-in ballots; an Accesible Voting Unit is available at the Klickitat County Auditor’s Office in Goldendale. The deadline for ballots to be sent to voters was July 16 — if you have not received your ballot, contact the Klickitat County Auditor’s Office.