Kara Polintan
1. Why did you decide to run for a position on the White Salmon Valley School Board?
I decided to run for a position on the White Salmon Valley School Board because I felt I had a unique opportunity to be a voice for my children AND my community. The school board is a wonderful way for a community’s voice to be heard and I feel it would be an honor to be part of that voice for my community. I am very passionate about education and community and I love how the school board brings both together.
2. What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I have been a small business owner in this community for 14 years now. For seven years, I owned and operated Ground North Coffee Shop in White Salmon. During my time owning the shop, I was very active in community events and even helped start a few that still go on today. I managed every aspect of the shop and my employees. After seven years, I made the decision to sell the shop and focused on being a stay at home mom. Best decision I ever made! After my kids reached school age, I decided to buy another business. I now own and operate a local fresh salsa company that has been a Gorge favorite for almost 40 years! I moved to the Gorge, from Puerto Rico, more than 20 years ago. My family and I have lived in White Salmon for almost 15 years now, 14 of those years in our current home just outside Puckerhuddle.
3. What will be your top priorities be if selected by voters to serve on the board?
One of my top priorities if selected to serve on the board is making sure the community I represent feels heard. I myself as a parent have felt that my opinion wasn’t always valued where my child was concerned. Inclusivity is another main priority of mine. I want to make sure that every kid feels like they belong and are valued members of our school and community. Students who feel secure and valued succeed so much more than those who feel like an outcast … no one should feel like an outcast in their own school or community. We need to work on implementing more after school programs and clubs. My priorities are all about bringing our schools and our community back together. Together I know we can build back what the pandemic and COVID tried to destroy.
4. What changes do you think the district needs to make?
I feel truly blessed to live in a community with such an amazing school district. That being said, we could all benefit from a few changes. I think our district needs to focus on community communication. Many times when talking to other parents whose children are in the district, I hear something I wasn’t informed of pertaining to early releases, snow days, distant learning, field trips, events or curriculum changes, or I was informing others who didn’t know. The district needs to be more on top of informing parents about changes. I also believe our district needs to do a complete lunch program makeover. Not only should school lunches be free BUT they should also be healthier. No child should have to pay for school lunch. We are lucky to live in such an amazing area and have such a beautiful community to be part of. I hope I get to be a voice for this community that I love so much.
