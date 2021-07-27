Barbara Mills
(Pulled from voter’s pamphlet)
Elected Experience
I have been a school board member since 2014 and have experience as board chair, vice chair and legislative representative
Other Professional Experience
I have owned a small business for 41 years.
Education
I graduated form Western Business College and have had many years of education for my business and classes for school board.
Community Service
I have been a school volunteer for more than 40 years, reading, helping with the book mobile and many other school activities, a member of the KLASAC coalition for seven years ,organized Karaoke with law enforcement for national night out. I am a Lions club member.
Statement
I believe at the heart of every board decision on policies, fi nances and staff is how this impacts our students and their educational experience. Our board made good fi nancial decisions that enabled Lyle to purchase technology enabling staff and students back on campus and learning long before most schools. I have supported programs and activities to help our students and their families navigate two very difficult years. I believe that a strong and experienced board is very important for our future success and growth, that is why I would like your vote for school board director.
