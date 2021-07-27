Andy Meresse
1. Why did you decide to run for a position on the White Salmon Valley School Board?
I decided to run for the White Salmon Valley School Board for a few simple reasons. I believe as a long-time resident that grew up here, lives here, and makes a living here, that being a school board member is a great way to give back to my community and be involved in my children’s education.
2. What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I moved to Underwood in 1990 at the age of 4, when my mom got job as a fourth grade teacher at Whitson Elementary School, and I graduated from Columbia High School in 2004. After high school, I pursued a career in the trades first as carpenter and then later attended trade school and became a HVAC/R technician. I started my own business as a heating and air conditioning contractor in 2009. I currently live with my family in the Underwood community
3. What will be your top priorities be if selected by voters to serve on the board?
My top priority while serving on the board will be to make sure that every student has the opportunity to succeed regardless of the path they take to get there.
4. What changes do you think the district needs to make?
I think that during this very unprecedented time, the school district is trying very hard in dealing with the situations at hand. As things move forward and hopefully return to complete normalcy in this next school year, I will strive to simply bring the ideas and concerns of the people in my district to the board for consideration and assist with situations as they arise. I will not be entering this position with a personal agenda to bring to the table.
