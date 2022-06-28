Mosier Community School received a new fence around the school’s solar array June 18 courtesy of alumni Hayden Jacobson, who took on the fence as his Eagle Scout project.
Jacobsson, an alumnus of Mosier Community School and a Life Scout of Scout Troop 282 in Hood River, led the project to rebuild the fencing as part his Eagle Scout project. Gorge Building Supply donated and delivering lumber for the new fence to Mosier.
“Scouting is amazing and the leaders in Hood River, Jeff MCCaw and Ellen Simonis, dedicate numerous hours along with many other adult volunteers to teach kids outdoor, life and community skills that serve them well beyond when Scouting is,” said his mom, Marti Severdia. “Scouting has truly been wonderful for all of my kids and I appreciate all of the Hood River Scouting leaders helping to bestow community minded citizenship to youth.”
Anyone interested in becoming a Hood River scout can contact Jeff MCCaw (541-490-3533) or Ellen Simonis (541-399-2316) to learn more about the program.
