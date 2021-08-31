Dollar General Corporation is considering opening a store in Bingen. The company recently applied for an environmental determination ahead of development plans to construct a one-story commercial building on the lot currently inhabited by the vacant McDonald’s building on 910 W Steuben Street, west of downtown.
The State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) official, Bingen Mayor Betty Barnes, determined that the proposed development of a 9,100 square-foot building with associated parking, landscaping, and construction of a retaining wall, would not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. Development of the store would include demolition of the former McDonald’s building.
Dollar General spokesperson Katie Ellison said the company is currently in their “due diligence phase,” meaning they are reviewing the opportunity but not yet have committed to doing so. Ellison said the company plans to reach a final decision by spring of 2022, when construction is due to commence.
A Klickitat County online parcel search shows that the plot is still owned by the McDonald’s Corporation. The plot, 1.86 acres in total, is currently zoned for commercial use.
An environmental checklist, completed by Todd Hamula, senior development manager of Cleveland, Ohio-based property management firm Zaremba Group, shows the store would generate approximately 577 daily vehicular trips, including peak afternoon trips around 62.
The checklist shows the company has no plans for future additions, expansions, or further activity related to the proposal.
Ellison said Dollar General stores typically hire 6-10 employees, depending on the needs of the individual store.
“We are proud to employ local residents and create opportunities for individuals to join Dollar General and grow their careers with us. In fact, our employees have access to award-winning and world-class training and development opportunities, as well as a pathway to advance their career in our organization, which is evidenced by the fact that approximately 75% of current store managers were promoted from within our organization,” Ellison said. “We also offer employees with competitive wages and benefits, numerous development opportunities including tuition
reimbursement and education discounts, telemedicine health coverage eligibility on their first day, parental leave, adoption assistance and much more.”
The store would be the second location in Klickitat County; Dollar General recently opened a location in Goldendale, as well as a store in Carson, in Skamania County.
