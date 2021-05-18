White Salmon — The Klickitat County Hearing Examiner will hold a consolidated two-part public hearing June 17 and June 18 starting at 9 a.m. to consider the Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge Project proposal.
The project, submitted by Under Canvas Inc., is to provide a seasonally operated, 95-tent luxury camping facility with individual canvas tents for sleeping quarters. Camping would be offered April through October (weather dependent). The tents would be a mix of standard safari-style structures using shared restroom facilities placed throughout the site and deluxe tents with en suite bathrooms. Tents would be equipped with wood-burning stoves for heat designed for use in such facilities, complete with spark arrestors and heat shields.
No smoking, campfires, food or cooking facilities would be permitted at individual tent locations. Guest tents would be supported by a central lobby including kitchen and dining area for guests as well as additional guest amenities. Guest tents may be taken down at the end of the season and placed into on-site storage, while the lobby tent would remain year-round. Maximum build-out of 95 guest tents is anticipated to be completed within five years of construction start. The site is located between Husum and BZ Corner, east of State Highway 141.
Hearing details
Part 1 of the public hearing starts June 17 at 9 a.m. to hear the SEPA appeal. No general public testimony will be accepted during Part 1 of the hearing.
Part 2 of the public hearing is to hear all interested parties who wish to testify for or against the proposed conditional use permit and will be held Friday June 18 starting at 9 a.m.
To join the meeting (Zoom) type us02web.zoom.us/j/586587651 in your browser or use one of the call-in numbers below and Meeting ID: 586 587 651.
Any person wanting to express their views on the permit applications is invited to join the hearing virtually.
If you wish to provide comments before the hearing call or email the planning office at planning@klickitatcounty.org or 509-773-5703 prior to 5 p.m. June 16.
The names of those wishing to testify will be called out and those signed in will be able to present your comments/concerns regarding the proposal.
The live testimony from the public is limited to three minutes per person.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit written comments for the record by Friday June 11. Written testimony may be submitted to the Klickitat County Planning Department, 228 West Main Street, Goldendale, WA 98620 or email to planning@klickitatcounty.org.
In the event a member of the public makes a written public comment, that individual will only be allowed to testify live at the hearing to those matters not set forth within their written comments.
