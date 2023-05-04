Climate resiliency topic of report

Seeking a more pedestrian-friendly city with increased shade and outdoor spaces, The Dalles City Hall and Court Street is re-imagined in an image from the Climate Resiliency Committee report. No specific projects were highlighted in the report, which emphasized general guidelines for addressing climate changes in the short term.Contributed graphic

THE DALLES — The Wasco County board of commissioners gave their unanimous support to policy guidelines presented by The Dalles-Wasco County Joint Ad Hoc Climate Resiliency Committee during the May 3 regular session of the commission.

The plan sets general goals and guidelines for mitigating climate impacts in the county and identifying strategies and resources to reduce emissions. That planning will be useful moving forward, Wasco County Chief Administrative Officer Tyler Stone said. “We are already seeking grants and funds for increasing energy efficiency” in county buildings, Stone explained. “It will be useful to have strategies and resources identified, as they are in this plan.”