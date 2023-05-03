CGN climate earth
Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

The Dalles-Wasco County Joint Ad Hoc Climate Resiliency Committee presented the city council with their findings from the last year and gave their formal recommendations as to how the city should proceed in regards to climate change at The Dalles regular city council meeting on Monday, April 24.

The presentation was given by Debi Ferrer and Lisa Gambee, two members of the 10-person committee. Committee Chair and City Councilor Dan Richardson was also present and helped answer some of the council’s questions at the end of the presentation.