White Salmon resident Cleland “Clel” Harr was named as the 2022 White Salmon Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal.
Harr was born the fourth of four sons in April 1931. They grew up during the Great Depression, at one time living in a railroad boxcar converted into a home on the plains of Kansas.
All in the Harr Family served their country in the military. Harr’s father served as an Army NCO in the trenches of France during World War I. His brothers all served in World War II — the oldest was a Marine on Guam, the second eldest as a SeaBee in the South Pacific, and the youngest in the Army Air Corps.
Harr was too young for WWII, and fought for his country in the Korean War. He was trained to be a combat telephone linesman, a particularly hazardous job as linesmen were favorite targets of enemy snipers. Happily for his children, when he arrived in Korea, he was given another assignment. When asked who in his troop had gone to college, Harr raised his hand, and was sent to the artillery, where he worked in the Fire Direction Center for a battery of 105mm howitzers (cannon).
His oldest brother, now a doctor, asked one of the pretty nurses he worked with to write a letter to Harr in Korea. Harr and the nurse became pen pals. Harr married Stella Ruth in 1954. Together, they had six children in seven years.
Harr retired after 30 years working for AT&T, the American Telephone and Telegraph Company. He and Stella moved to Washington in 1998.
They have been active in the local community and the United Methodist Church. They have continued to serve with several different organizations such as Habitat for Humanity; Suicide Crisis Response Line; Big Brothers, Big Sisters; Community Partners and the American Legion.
