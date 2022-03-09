After 12 years of service with the City of White Salmon, City Administrator Pat Munyan has announced his resignation. The announcement notes his tenure with the city will conclude on June 30, with the option to depart earlier.
“I have greatly enjoyed working as White Salmon’s city administrator/public works director for the past 12 years,” Munyan said in the announcement. “I hope that I have made a positive difference for the City of White Salmon’s future as it continues to grow towards reaching the community’s full potential. I’ve also greatly enjoyed and appreciated the opportunities I’ve had to work with the public, city staff, city councils and mayors. During my remaining time here, I’ll do everything possible to wrap up my duties. A smooth transition is very important to me, and I am looking forward to seeing how the community grows into the future.”
White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler said in the announcement that Munyan served as White Salmon’s first ever city administrator/public works director “during a period of immense change.
“His exceptional expertise in the management of water systems was essential to ending the city’s water moratorium, a matter he inherited upon arrival,” Keethler said.
The announcement noted that White Salmon enacted a water moratorium in May 2009 that limited connections to the city water system until the city could secure additional water sources and rights. The moratorium was lifted in July 2011 after the city secured additional water rights and had built a water filtration plant on Buck Creek.
Keethler has indicated she plans to restructure the position of city administrator/public works director, explaining, “I believe that reevaluating the positions and the skillsets they require is necessary to meet the demands of the times. I am grateful for all that Pat has done for the city and the lasting impact his work will have on our future. Change is always uncertain and can be daunting, but I believe our community will continue to prosper, benefiting from new approaches to how we administer city services.”
City Councilors voted to approve an update to the city administrator job description in preparing for a replacement at a council meeting March 2. Keethler told councilors then that the changes to the job description reflect an offloading of requirements tailored more towards a public works director position/
“I’m not bringing forward the plan tonight for how we will address oversight of public works. That’s still being considered,” Keethler said.
Councilors approved the job description along with a monthly salary range between $7,167.57 and $9,349.44.
