HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River and the Hood River County School District have partnered with the Portland State University (PSU) Better Blocks program, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Anson’s Bike Buddies to develop a three-month pilot program to demonstrate a safer active transportation network for students at Hood River Middle School.

This Safe Routes to School project will temporarily repurpose sections of the 40-foot-wide roadways along 17th, May and 18th streets to demonstrate a 9-foot wide protected, two-way, protected bikeway from Sherman to Taylor, and a shared-use path from Taylor to Belmont.