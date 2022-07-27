The Dalles City Council recognized recently graduated TDHS senior Zora Richardson for making it to Nationals with the Distinguished Young Women program, among other achievements throughout her high school career, at the regular city council meeting on Monday, July 25.
Zora, daughter of City Councilor Dan Richardson and School Board Member Judy Richardson, was awarded a certificate and medal by Mayor Rich Mays.
“This certificate is presented in recognition of all your achievements throughout your career at The Dalles High School: The Dalles High School valedictorian 2022, honor society member, awards in music and theater as well as volunteer activities — community meals, food bank and toy drive, to name a few,” Mays said.
Mays continued to say that Zora’s community involvement and service was “no doubt” part of her success with Distinguished Young Women. Zora was Wasco County’s Distinguished Young Woman in 2021. She went on to win the title of Oregon’s Distinguished Young Woman later that year in Salem. This win qualified her for Nationals, which took place in Mobile, Ala., this June.
“We are proud of you and the way you represent the City of The Dalles and Wasco County,” Mays said. “On behalf of the city and the citizens of The Dalles, please accept our congratulations.”
