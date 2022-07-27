Zora Richardson

Zora Richardson stands with her mother, Judy Richardson, and her father, City Councilor Dan Richardson, holding the certificate awarded to her by Mayor Richard Mays, who smiles in the background. 

 Alana Lackner photo

The Dalles City Council recognized recently graduated TDHS senior Zora Richardson for making it to Nationals with the Distinguished Young Women program, among other achievements throughout her high school career, at the regular city council meeting on Monday, July 25.

Zora, daughter of City Councilor Dan Richardson and School Board Member Judy Richardson, was awarded a certificate and medal by Mayor Rich Mays.