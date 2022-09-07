Thanks to support from the Oregon Legislature and community partners, Columbia Gorge Community College completed the Columbia Gorge Regional Skills Center and Chinook Residence Hall last September.
This Saturday, Sept. 10, the college will celebrate that achievement with guest speakers, building tours, a ribbon-cutting led by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, and formal unveiling of a donor wall.
The celebration is open to everyone, and all are encouraged to attend.
“We delayed this celebration last year because of the pandemic,” said Dr. Marta Cronin, CGCC president. “It’s time now to recognize our community partners who made this possible, together with vital support from our Oregon legislators.”
The celebration starts at 9:30 a.m. with guest speakers representing City of The Dalles and Wasco County, which together contributed $3.5 million toward facility construction. The Oregon Legislature committed $7.4 million; the Port of The Dalles provided a $1.5 million loan, and the college board provided the balance through a full faith and credit obligation. That meant that the entire $16 million project was accomplished without the need for a new local tax measure. Gilliam and Sherman counties, Google and Union Pacific Foundation subsequently contributed more than $250,000 toward the purchase of training equipment in the skills center.
These and other contributions, including from private donors, will be recognized on a donor wall to be unveiled during the Sept. 10 celebration.
In addition, CGCC will be establishing a new fund through the college foundation dedicated toward the support of career-tech training equipment and faculty support. This is the David O. Williams Career Technology Fund, named after a long-time supporter of the college and The Dalles community.
There will be public tours of the two training programs based in the skills center, Construction Technology and Advanced Manufacturing & Fabrication. Guests will also be able to tour the Chinook Residence Hall, a 50-bed student dormitory completed as part of the 2020-21 capital construction program.
The residence hall supports all students, whether they’re enrolled in construction or welding, long-standing programs such as nursing and renewable energy, or new programs such as aviation maintenance technician training.
Opsis LLC was project architect. Bremik Construction was the construction manager and general contractor. PlanB Consultancy was project manager and owner’s representative.
The Dalles Campus of CGCC is located at 400 East Scenic Drive, The Dalles. The Sept. 10 celebration will take place at the skills center entrance, located along the campus access road.
