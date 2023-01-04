CASA volunteers

Training for new CASA volunteers will begin in February.

 Contributed photo

Columbia Gorge CASA is inviting the community to support its efforts to advocate for 100% of children in foster care in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties.

CASA serves in the unique and necessary role of being court appointed to provide advocacy for children experiencing foster care, said a press release. The nonprofit works to help ensure that these vulnerable children have trained advocates speaking up for their best interest and serving as a consistent presence in their life throughout their time in care.