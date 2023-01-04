Columbia Gorge CASA is inviting the community to support its efforts to advocate for 100% of children in foster care in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties.
CASA serves in the unique and necessary role of being court appointed to provide advocacy for children experiencing foster care, said a press release. The nonprofit works to help ensure that these vulnerable children have trained advocates speaking up for their best interest and serving as a consistent presence in their life throughout their time in care.
“Right now, our program only has the capacity to serve about 70% of the children in care,” said Executive Director Christopher Janetzko. “We can only increase our service to these vulnerable children with additional volunteers and financial support.”
Once story that stood out to Janetzko from the past year was that of a volunteer named Julie: “Since completing training and being sworn in as an advocate just over two years ago, Julie has put her heart and soul into her advocacy. One of her cases was especially challenging because it was difficult to find a placement for the child due to significant behavioral issues largely stemming from trauma. Because of these behaviors, the child had to be moved to multiple placements and repeatedly forced to readjust to new environments. No matter the change, however, Julie made it a point to visit the child in all of their placements, serving as a consistent presence throughout the child’s time in care. Eventually, through her advocacy and collaboration with other parties to the case, much-needed wrap-around services were provided and the child was able to be reunited with their family.
“With your financial support, CASA can recruit and train additional volunteers like Julie to help ensure that every child in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties has a voice,” continued Janetzko. “In the state of Oregon, the annual average cost to provide advocacy for one child is $2,085. Every dollar makes a difference to help us serve 100% of the need, and this year, your gift will go twice as far. Jeff and Melissa Rippey will be matching up to $7,000 in donations given to Columbia Gorge CASA during this appeal.”
The support of CASA is a long-term investment in the next generation of our community, said a press release. The National CASA/GAL Association reports that studies have shown that children with a CASA volunteer tend to perform better academically and behaviorally, have fewer placements, and are more likely to achieve permanency. Those interested in helping to ensure that our community’s most vulnerable children have a brighter future should visit gorgecasa.org. Those interested in donating to CASA can give at their website or by mailing a check to PO Box 663, Hood River, OR 97031.
CASA’s next training for new volunteer advocates will start in February.
Commented