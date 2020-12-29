Cooper Spur Ski Area, the oldest continuously operating ski area on Mount Hood, is open for the 2020-2021 season.
Cooper Spur Ski Area has a 9-inch settled snow pack and is welcoming skiers and snowboarders for the holiday. The Homestead Lift and a beginner rope tow are scheduled daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 3. Cooper Spur offers 10 runs with mainly beginner and intermediate terrain. There is no snow tubing at Cooper Spur this season.
Cooper Spur has modified operations consistent with the Ski Well Be Well protocols developed by the National Ski Areas Association. Guests will be required to wear face masks covering their mouth and nose and appropriately social distance from each other from the parking lot, through the base area, in and around the lodge, in the lift lines and on the chair. Visitation will be limited to the SnoPark capacity on a first-come, first-parked basis (Oregon SnoPark Permit is required).
Lift tickets are $42 for ages 15 and older; $29 for ages 7-14 and free for kids 6 and younger or seniors 70 and older.
A rope tow ticket is $10, and Cooper Spur offers private lessons. Make reservations for private lessons and rental packages at its website, CooperSpur.com.
