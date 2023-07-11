The Boulder Fire

The Boulder Fire, located near Mount Hood in Wasco County, is reported to have started July 8.

 Wasco County Sheriff’s Office photo

DUFUR — Boulder Lake Campground, Bonney Meadow Campground, Badger Lake Campground, Camp Windy and Post Camp Campground were all under Level 3 evacuation orders July 10, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

On July 11 at approximately noon, USFS reported approximately 237 acres have burned. 