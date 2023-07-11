DUFUR — Boulder Lake Campground, Bonney Meadow Campground, Badger Lake Campground, Camp Windy and Post Camp Campground were all under Level 3 evacuation orders July 10, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
On July 11 at approximately noon, USFS reported approximately 237 acres have burned.
"Fire managers have received better mapping data from an overnight flight by aircraft with infrared capabilities," said a USFS press release. "Firefighters are making good progress with work on the ground and from the air. A temporary flight restriction is in place. Public and firefighter safety are the highest priorities on the Boulder Fire."
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
"Today, a temporary helibase location will be established at Pine Hollow, which is located about 12 miles east of the fire," said the July 11 update. "Helicopters are also operating out of Dallesport. Firefighters will be working along the fire’s eastern flank to tie established handlines to Boulder Creek, a natural containment feature. As additional heavy equipment arrives to the fire, crews will make further progress on improving roads for access as well as for containment of the fire along the western flank.
"... Trace amounts of rain fell around parts of the fire area yesterday morning, giving way to warm and dry conditions. The forecasted gusty winds did not cause an increase fire activity. Today, warmer and drier weather is expected along with lighter winds," said the release.
The fire started on July 8 southeast of Mount Hood on the Barlow Ranger District near Boulder Lake Trailhead. The fire is burning in dead and down debris located in steep, rugged terrain, according to the USFS. Local resources from the Mt. Hood National Forest had been aggressively fighting the fire with the support of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.
Northwest Incident Management Team 10, under the leadership of Incident Commander Alan Lawson, assumed command of the Boulder Fire at 6 a.m. July 10. The team is working closely with fire officials from the Mt. Hood National Forest. Approximately 200 personnel are assigned to the fire in addition to two water scoopers and four helicopters. Fire crews spent the day assessing the fire activity, scouting the area looking for potential safety hazards and safe access to and from the fire.
Note: Forest Roads 4880, 4881, and 4890 are closed.
Commented