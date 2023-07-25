Boulder Fire

Firefighters and heavy equipment are completing mop-up of the Boulder Fire, which is now 100% contained. The public is asked to continue avoiding the area so crews can work.

 Photo courtesy Northwest Incident Management Team 10

DUFUR — Northwest Incident Management Team 10 reported July 21 that the Boulder Fire is 100% contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to email SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov.