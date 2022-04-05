Recreation sites in northwest Oregon will see new and increased fees at Bureau of Land Management sites this season. The changes, the first in over 10 years, will take effect at 22 sites across the region in April.
The BLM keeps 100% of the fees to support local site operations, maintenance, and improvements.
The fee changes include increases and new fees at existing day use and overnight recreation sites. However, a majority of undeveloped BLM-administered lands will continue to provide free outdoor opportunities.
The program also includes a new $30 district-wide annual recreation pass. This new pass will make it easier for frequent visitors to enjoy BLM public lands across northwestern Oregon. The annual pass will provide access to all district day-use sites except the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area in Newport.
People can receive a free district-wide annual pass by volunteering for 12 hours in the Northwest Oregon District each year.
New day use fees across the district, as follows:
• $5 per passenger vehicle, carrying up to 9 passengers;
• $5 per motorcycle;
• $10 per van, carrying 10 to 19 passengers;
• $20 per bus, carrying 20+ passengers.
Camping fees will increase based on amenities provided at each campsite.
• $15 for primitive campsites;
• Up to $40 for double campsites;
• $26 to $36 for hookup sites;
• $45 to $80 for cabins and yurts.
