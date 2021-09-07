Congressman Cliff Bentz, who represents Oregon’s 2nd congressional district, will hold two town hall meetings in the Gorge Sept. 9, one in Hood River and a second in The Dalles.
The town halls will be in-person, indoor event. Format will be brief remarks followed by constituent questions and answers. Media interviews will follow the event, time permitting.
The one-hour events will be Congressman Bentz’s 12th and 13th town hall in 2021. The event is advertised on the Congressman’s website at bentz.house.gov/about/events and on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RepBentz.
The Dalles
Thursday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. at Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles, in the assembly hall.
Hood River
Thursday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m. at Hood River Armory, 1590 12th St., Hood River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.