The Fruit Company, Mt. Hood Railroad and Mt. Hood Winery were featured on the ABC Network show "The Bachelorette" on Monday, July 17.

This season’s bachelorette is Charity Lawson from Columbus, Ga. Lawson, along with 10 bachelors, came to our backyard in search of love. Over the week, they went on dates, hikes and journeyed through the best the Gorge has to offer.