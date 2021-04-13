Hikes planned
In a rare unanimous vote, the United States Senate has declared the entire month of April 2021 as National Native Plant Appreciation Month. This is the first time ever for this declaration.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee has declared April as the official Native Plant Appreciation Month.
“The Washington Native Plant Society, in collaboration with partner organizations, is eager to celebrate the beauty and importance of our native flora through education and advocacy,” said a press release.
“This year’s focus highlights the special relationship of our native pollinators to our native plants. Native pollinators such as bees, butterflies, moths, birds and others depend on native plants for habitat and for food.
“Likewise, many native plant populations rely on native pollinators for survival. Please join us in learning more about these special relationships by attending one or more events or activities,” said the WNPS press release.
Check the Washington Native Plant Society’s website for statewide activities, events, and offerings at www.wnps.org/wnps-annual-events/npam.
Local chapter events this month include the following hikes. Each hike is limited to 12 people. Masks and hand sanitizer required. Contact Ron Klump at klumpron@gmail.com to register or for more information.
April 17: Lyle Cherry Orchard Trail. This is a moderate 6.3-mile hike with a 1,100-foot elevation gain. Meet at the trailhead at 9:30 a.m.
April 22: Weldon Wagon Road Trail. This is a moderate hike of 5.4 miles out and back with a 1,340-foot elevation gain.
The mission of the Washington Native Plant Society is to promote the appreciation and conservation of Washington’s native plants and their habitats through study, education, and advocacy.
For more information, visit southsoundchapterwnps.org.
