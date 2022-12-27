Four agencies collaborated to arrest a retail thief who allegedly stole more than $9,000 worth of merchandise from local businesses in Hood River and additional items from businesses in The Dalles, according to reports from the Hood River Police Department.
Photos of the suspect shoplifting were posted on Facebook by Hood River Police, with a request for the public’s help in identifying the man in the video. A tip received by The Dalles Police proved instrumental in the case, according to the police.
