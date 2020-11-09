Ruby red grapefruit and California naval oranges are being sold in the annual AFS Exchange Student fundraiser now through Nov. 18. A 20 pound box of either or a mixed box of both is $25; a 1 pound package of fresh pecan halves is $15. Order now, fruit arrives Dec. 12.
All proceeds from this sale funds scholarships for Gorge students to study abroad and provides activities for foreign students hosted by local families.
To order fruit, contact Lovell’s at 541-296-6546 or tlovell@netcnct.net or Deidre Baumgarten at 707-363-5353 or deidrebaumgarten@hotmail.com. Fruit is to be picked up at Polehn Farms Packing House, 2121 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles, Dec. 12 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.