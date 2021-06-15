North Central Public Health has reported a 29th COVID-19 death in Wasco County.
According to a June 11 press release, the person tested positive April 13 and died May 21.
The release noted vaccinations are now widely available and are the key to ending the pandemic. Local pharmacies offer the vaccine, and a mobile vaccine unit at St. Mary’s Academy parking lot, 1112 W. 10th St., The Dalles has also been offering free vaccine.
Clinics are also being held at One Community Health in The Dalles.
For more information on vaccine access and current scheduling, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon or contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, or visit www.ncphd.org or wascoshermangilliamcovid19.com.
