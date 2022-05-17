Students rally in Hood River

Students from Hood River Valley High School participated in a walkout over the leaked report that the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse the monumental court case Roe v. Wade which protects the rights of women. Hundreds of students walked out of class on May 9 in support of women’s rights to choose to receive an abortion.
Briana Cantrell holds a sign that says “The Future is Female.” 
Claire Kealy sounds off.