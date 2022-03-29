Competing in the Sandy Spring Break Tournament March 21-23, the No. 15-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks softball team won two out of four nonleague games while facing three Class 6A squads.
The Hawks (3-3) came close to getting a win in their opening day of the four-game tournament March 21, but just fell a little short in a 10-9 loss to the No. 9-ranked Gresham High Gophers (5-1). In their second game of a doubleheader that same day, the Hawks had an offensive shootout with the hometown Sandy High Pioneers, and they scored a season-high 19 runs. Sandy managed to score a few more though in the slugfest, as the Pioneers won by a football-like score of 23-19.
The Hawks bounced back with two straight wins. On March 22, the Hawks won 10-0 over the Reynolds High Raiders (4-2). In a matchup between Class 5A squads The Dalles and the Parkrose High Broncos (0-4), the Hawks came out on top 10-4 in the final day of the tournament March 23.
The Hawks were seeking to get a third straight victory Tuesday when they faced the Class 5A No. 3-ranked Silverton High Foxes (result was after the print edition deadline). Reynolds won 14-12 over Silverton March 23 in the Sandy tournament and the Hawks beat Reynolds by 10 runs.
The Hawks play their next game at home Thursday versus the No. 20-ranked Putnam High Kingsmen (2-2) at 4:30 p.m. at 16th Street Ballpark.
