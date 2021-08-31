The Dalles and Hood River Valley cross country teams opened the 2021 fall season last weekend at meets in the Gorge and Wilsonville.
The Dalles hosted the 5,000-meter Riverhawk Run at Sorosis Park on Saturday morning. Junior Juan Diego Contreras looked in midseason form, leading the Riverhawks in 17 minutes, 10 seconds. Sophomore Leo Lemann was second in 18:26. The Dalles girls were led by senior Catie Wring, who finished in 25:15, two minutes ahead of junior Lucy Booth.
Hood River ran at the Night Meet at Wilsonville High School. The heavily attended meet was broken up into races by year in school as well as experience. No team scores were kept at either of the early season meets.
Elliot Hawley led the Eagle boys over the 3,000-meter course in 9:14, good enough for 17th in the junior class race. William Bunch was 52nd in the junior race in 10:13. Teammate Jackson Bullock was seventh in the sophomore race in 9:46.
Junior Phoebe Wood led the HRV girls, finishing 18th in her race in 11:57. Teammate Sophie Kaden led the Eagle seniors, placing 31st in 12:14. Olivia Nickson was 36th in the junior race in 12:35 and senior Mieka McKnight clocked 12:37.
