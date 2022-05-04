The Dalles High Riverhawks boys golf team took first place in the Class 5A Intermountain Conference District Tournament Monday at the Dalles Country Club with a season best score of 350.
The Hawks won by two strokes over the 2022 IMC District Champion Crook County High Cowboys, who shot 352. The Dalles junior Joe Codding earned medalist honors with his first place score of 85. The Dalles junior Keeler Lawson shot a personal best score of 87 and junior teammate Kenneth Miller shot 88. Leighton Voodre also shot a personal best score of 90 to round out the Hawks four-member team score.
Based on a complicated golf points system, Codding's and Miller's scores helped them qualify spot for the OSAA state tournament May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis. The Hawks will compete in the Class 5A regional tournament May 9-10 at Heron Lakes Golf Course in Portland. Their entire Riverhawks team has a chance to qualify for state with a top score at that event.
The Hood River Valley High Eagles took fourth place in the six-team event with a score of 397. Davis Kerr led the Eagles with a score of 93 and Kiernan Chown shot a 97 and both qualified for the regional tournament in Portland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.