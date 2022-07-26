The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers concluded an amazing season by reaching the semifinals of last week’s American Legion Baseball Single A state tournament.
The Hustlers (37-4) had a chance to advance to the championship game of the eight-team, double-elimination event July 20-24 as they held leads twice in the July 24 semifinal matchup versus the Eugene Ole A’s (31-12). In a seesaw battle that was tied three times and included three lead changes, it was the A’s who built enough momentum at the end to hang on for a 14-11 win on July 24 at North Marion High School’s Bob Brack Stadium in Aurora. The loss ended the Hustlers’ summer season.
The Hustlers led 2-1 in the first inning. The A’s came back with an impressive second-inning, eight-run rally to build what seemed like an insurmountable 9-2 lead. The Hustlers fought back with a nearly equal impressive scoring burst. Aided by two Eugene errors, the Hustlers scored six runs in the third, highlighted by a two-RBI double by Isaac Anthony (1-for-3) an RBI single by Riley Brock and an RBI single by Will Booth that trimmed the margin to 9-8.
Following two scoreless frames, the Hustlers overcame the A’s lead in the sixth inning to regain the momentum and give themselves a chance to reach the championship final versus Redmond. Hustler catcher Gabe Petroff’s RBI sacrifice fly, driving home Finley Corbin, knotted it 9-9. Braden Schwartz, who earlier drew a walk, then scored on wild pitch, putting the Hustlers in front 10-9.
The A’s responded with another rally to go back on top as they scored five in the bottom half of the frame for a 14-10 advantage. The Hustlers again fought back. Nolan Donivan (3-for-5) hit a single and then Schwartz was hit by a pitch, giving the Hustlers two potential scoring opportunities. Petroff (1-for-4) then had a clutch two-out RBI single to send Donivan home to make the score 14-11.
The next batter, Anthony, represented the tying run at the plate with two runners on base. However, the A’s managed to get the key final defensive putout of the contest to hold on for the win and advance to the championship game. Redmond won 14-4 over Eugene on Sunday evening to advance to the American Legion Single A Regional Tournament Aug. 5-9 in Vernal, Utah. The Hustlers concluded the tournament with a 3-2 record.
First-round loss drops Hustlers into consolation bracket
Sunday’s semi versus Eugene was a rematch of an opening-round contest July 20 that the A’s won, 6-5. The Hustlers outhit the A’s 8-6 in that contest, but they committed a season-high five errors.
“We had multiple chances to win, but we just couldn’t get it done,” said Clark after that game. (Clark was recently hired to be The Dalles Riverhawks head baseball coach.) “We didn’t play our game. We did some things that were just kind of uncharacteristic of our team. It was definitely disappointing.”
The loss in their opener put the Hustlers in a must-win situation of the tournament and they responded by winning three straight games to reach Sunday’s three-team championship round.
“I think the boys will come out and be motivated to play better,” said Clark after the first-round loss. “They didn’t lose very often this summer and they don’t like it. Hopefully, this will be a little bit of a wakeup call for them.”
Hustlers rebound from opening loss
Following the loss to Eugene, the Hustlers bounced back and won 8-0 over Roseburg July 21 in what was their second straight must-win situation.
Starting pitcher Anthony, a 2022 Dufur High graduate who will play baseball for the Chemeketa Community College Storm next year, helped lead the Hustlers to the win over Roseburg. Anthony allowed one hit in four and a third innings while striking out six. Anthony was tough at the plate, as well, going 2-for-4, with three RBI.
The Hustlers played error-free defense and they displayed a potent offensive attack. After two scoreless innings, the Hustlers went on top with a four-run third and added a run in the fourth for a 5-0 advantage. They scored three more in the sixth for the final margin.
“The challenge was for us to come out and make a statement that we’re not ready to go home,” said Clark of the Roseburg contest. “We’re the good team that we think we are, and we proved that versus Roseburg. I think we settled down a little bit as far as nerves go. The biggest thing was having Isaac available to be the tone setter. From his first pitch, Isaac was locked in the strike zone and his efficiency was really good, so that helped us.”
Schwartz (1-for-2, walk, RBI) and Brock (2-for-3, walk, RBI), two incoming The Dalles seniors, also had strong hitting performances. Schwartz and Sam Shaver pitched in relief of Anthony, and they combined to help hold Roseburg scoreless for the final two and two-third innings, giving up three hits. The Hustlers outhit Roseburg, 9-4.
“It was kind of one of those games where we took advantage of some spots and situations (four Roseburg errors) and we executed when we needed to,” said Clark. “The kids were not ready to go home, and it stung a little bit after we lost our first game. They’re pumped up good now and they believe they really have a chance to win this thing (state championship). It’s good that they have that kind of attitude.”
Momentum continues against Mavs
The Hustlers won their second straight tournament contest, a come-from-behind, 7-6 victory over the North Medford Mavs on July 22 to advance to the July 23 quarterfinals.
“We kind of had a little trouble with our bats and their pitcher did a good job of shutting us down, but they (Mavs) helped us out with their pitching problems at the end of the game,” said Clark. “We forced the action and we got just enough hits (four) to make things happen. I keep telling the guys that they need to have a never-say-die attitude. They were tested and they didn’t give up.”
The Hustlers struggled offensively as North Medford outhit them 9-4. North Medford had the early momentum and built a 4-0 lead after three innings. The Hustlers came back with a fourth-inning rally, highlighted by an RBI single by Cooper Klindt (1-for-1, two walks) and an RBI sacrifice groundout by Corbin to narrow the deficit to 4-2.
“It definitely didn’t look good for us early,” said Clark. “I just have to give big kudos to relief pitcher Sam Shaver, who really did a good job. Our starting pitcher, Manatu Crichton-Tunai, did well, but they (Mavs) were swinging good at his fastball. Sam really helped us stabilize the game. Avery Schwartz came in and he threw a good inning (seventh) at the end. It was a team effort.”
After the Mavs extended the lead to 6-2, the Hustlers came back with sixth-inning rally. Corbin’s sacrifice RBI groundout, and RBI single by Braden Schwartz (1-for-4, two RBI) and an RBI single by Anthony (1-for-3) helped trim the margin to 6-5 after six innings.
Relief pitcher Avery Schwartz had a strong performance in the top of the seventh as he helped lead the Hustler defense, which held the Mavs scoreless. The Hustlers then capitalized on Mavs mistakes (walks, hit batters) and they won when Avery Schwartz scored the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk.
“I’ll take a win on a bases-loaded walk,” said Clark. “I was hoping that somebody would just smash a ball though, because we need a big hit to provide us with a spark, and I still think that will happen soon. When you play baseball, sometimes you just have to find different ways to win and that’s what we did. We (were) pretty darn excited to come back and play again on Saturday.”
Hustlers, Brock dispatch Redmond
The Hustlers won their third straight tournament game, 6-1, over the Redmond SunWest Builders July 23. Brock pitched the best game of his career as he tossed a four-hitter and struck out nine in the complete game performance.
“Riley threw the best game of his career, and it was just an incredible performance,” said Clark. “Our bats came alive, which is something that we’ve been waiting for.”
