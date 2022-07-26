The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers concluded an amazing season by reaching the semifinals of last week’s American Legion Baseball Single A state tournament.

The Hustlers (37-4) had a chance to advance to the championship game of the eight-team, double-elimination event July 20-24 as they held leads twice in the July 24 semifinal matchup versus the Eugene Ole A’s (31-12). In a seesaw battle that was tied three times and included three lead changes, it was the A’s who built enough momentum at the end to hang on for a 14-11 win on July 24 at North Marion High School’s Bob Brack Stadium in Aurora. The loss ended the Hustlers’ summer season.