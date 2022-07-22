The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers (35-3) bounced back from an opening-round, 6-5, loss to Eugene July 20 and won in the consolation round of the American Legion Baseball Single A state tournament, 8-0, over Roseburg July 21 at Bob Brack Stadium at North Marion High School in Aurora.

The Hustlers will play North Medford in a 5 p.m. matchup Friday. The winner will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.