The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers (35-3) bounced back from an opening-round, 6-5, loss to Eugene July 20 and won in the consolation round of the American Legion Baseball Single A state tournament, 8-0, over Roseburg July 21 at Bob Brack Stadium at North Marion High School in Aurora.
The Hustlers will play North Medford in a 5 p.m. matchup Friday. The winner will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.
It was a must-win situation for the Hustlers in the matchup versus Roseburg, as both squads had lost their first contest July 20. Pitcher Isaac Anthony, a 2022 Dufur High graduate who will play for the Chemeketa Community College Storm next year, made sure the Hustler season extended another day. He proved why he was the OSAA Class 1A/2A player-of-the-year, allowing one hit in four and a third innings while striking out six. Anthony was tough at the plate, as well, going 2-for-4, with three RBI.
The Hustlers, guided by Coach Pat Clark, played error-free defense, and displayed a potent offensive attack. After two scoreless innings, the Hustlers went on top with a four-run third and added a run in the fourth for a 5-0 advantage. They scored three more in the sixth for the final margin.
“The challenge was for us to come out and make a statement that we’re not ready to go home,” said Clark. “We’re the good team that we think we are, and we proved that today versus Roseburg. I think we settled down a little bit as far as nerves go. They went out and played their game and had fun. The biggest thing was having Isaac available to be the tone setter. From his first pitch, Isaac was locked in in the strike zone and his efficiency was really good, so that helped us.”
Braden Schwartz (1-for-2, walk, RBI) and Riley Brock (2-for-3, walk, RBI), two incoming The Dalles High seniors, also had strong hitting performance. Schwartz and Sam Shaver pitched in relief of Anthony, and they combined to help hold Roseburg scoreless for the final two and two-third innings, giving up three hits. The Hustlers outhit Roseburg, 9-4.
“We bunted quite a bit and we forced the action,” said Clark. “It was kind of one of those games where we took advantage of some spots and situations (four Roseburg errors), and we just executed when we needed to. Our bats have been fairly quiet so far and we’re still kind of waiting to see some guys come up with real big hits. Hopefully that will happen in our next game.
“The kids were not ready to go home, and it stung a little bit after we lost our first game. They’re pumped up good now and they really believe that they can still win this thing (state championship), which they can and it’s good that they have that kind of attitude. If we can make it through Friday and get a win, then we’ll have Riley available to pitch on Saturday and Isaac can pitch on Sunday, so that would set things up pretty well for us.”
