The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers faced a must-win situation for a second straight day in the American Legion Baseball Single A state tournament and the result enabled them to play another day.

The Hustlers (36-3) won their second straight tournament contest with a come-from-behind, 7-6, victory over the North Medford Mavs on July 22 to advance to the quarterfinals of the eight-team, double-elimination event at North Marion High School’s Bob Brack Stadium in Aurora.

