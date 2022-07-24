Riley Brock

Hustler Riley Brock gestures with his bat at a game earlier this season.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers won their third straight game in the American Legion Baseball Single A state tournament, a 6-1 win over the Redmond SunWest Builders (22-13) on July 23 at Bob Brack Stadium at North Marion High School in Aurora.

Incoming The Dalles High senior Riley Brock pitched a career game - a four-hit, nine-strikeout gem - to help lead the Hustlers (37-3) to victory in the must-win situation of the double-elimination tournament.