The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers baseball team extended its win streak to 20 games following a sweep of a home doubleheader over Silverton 14-2 and 10-4 on July 16. It marked the final home games of the summer league season for the Hustlers (18-0 league, 34-2 overall), who qualified for the American Legion Single A State Tournament July 20-24 at North Marion High School in Aurora. The winner of the state tournament advances to regionals Aug. 5-9 in Vernal, Utah.

The Hustlers and Coach Pat Clark began their final week of the regular season with an 8-4 road win over the Yakima Beetles July 12 at Yakima Valley College. They were clinging to a 5-4 lead after five innings and then scored three runs in the last two innings to hang on for the victory, their fourth win over the Beetles this year.