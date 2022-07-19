The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers baseball team extended its win streak to 20 games following a sweep of a home doubleheader over Silverton 14-2 and 10-4 on July 16. It marked the final home games of the summer league season for the Hustlers (18-0 league, 34-2 overall), who qualified for the American Legion Single A State Tournament July 20-24 at North Marion High School in Aurora. The winner of the state tournament advances to regionals Aug. 5-9 in Vernal, Utah.
The Hustlers and Coach Pat Clark began their final week of the regular season with an 8-4 road win over the Yakima Beetles July 12 at Yakima Valley College. They were clinging to a 5-4 lead after five innings and then scored three runs in the last two innings to hang on for the victory, their fourth win over the Beetles this year.
“We played four very competitive games against the Beetles, and we matched up pretty well with them and they were good games,” said Clark. “It’s just been an incredible season and it’s really exceeded our expectations for sure. Our goal from the beginning of the season was to get to the tournament and try to win the state title. I really think that with this group, we have a legitimate chance to do that. The kids are excited, and they know what’s in front of them."
The trio of Braden Schwartz (4-for-5, double, RBI), Isaac Anthony (2-for-4, RBI) and Riley Brock (1-for-3, two RBI) helped lead the Hustler offense, which totaled 13 hits. The quartet of pitchers Henry Begay, Avery Schwartz, Braden Schwartz, and Anthony combined for 11 strikeouts while allowing eight Beetle hits.
The Hustlers followed with a sweep over Alpenrose, 15-9 and 14-4, July 13 at home, scoring four runs in the second inning to build a 4-0 advantage. Alpenrose came back in the top of the third, trimming the margin to 4-3. The Hustlers answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, making it 6-3.
They extended their lead to 10-4 in the fourth. Both teams scored five runs in the following two innings, combining for 25 hits, including 14 by the Hustlers.
Anthony (3-for-4, two RBI), Gabe Petroff (4-for-5, two RBI) and Diego Gonzalez (4-for-4, four RBI) led the Hustler offense. The pitching trio of starter Anthony and relievers Garret Peters and Brock combined for eight strikeouts and four walks.
“I think if we play as a team, then we’ll have a pretty good shot to win the tournament,” said Anthony, the 2022 OSAA Class 1A/2A player-of-the-year at Dufur High School who will play baseball at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. “We’ll see some good teams there with stronger opponents than what we played in the regular season. The stakes will be a lot higher too and it’s going to be a little more competitive for everyone.”
The Hustlers led the second game from start to finish. Led by Anthony (1-for-3, three RBI), Brock (1-for-3, four RBI) and Nolan Donivan (4-for-4, RBI), they scored in every inning to build an 8-1 lead after three. They extended their lead to 14-4 to end the game after six innings.
Manatu Crichton-Tunai had a strong performance on the mound, scattering eight hits, striking out eight and walking one in a complete game.
The Hustlers dominated the opener against Silverton, rolling to a 12-run win. In the second game, the Hustlers jumped out to a 5-0 first-inning lead, highlighted by Brock’s two-RBI double, Crichton-Tunai’s RBI single and an RBI triple by starting pitcher Carson Smith.
“It’s been a great season so far and we’re kicking everyone’s butt and playing some decent competition while having lots of fun with our friends,” said Smith, a 2022 Dufur High graduate who will attend college in Arizona in the fall and continue his baseball career there. “... I’m looking forward to going to Arizona in the fall and attending school there and continuing my baseball career.”
Crichton-Tunai’s two-RBI single in the second helped extend the margin to 7-0 and the Hustlers added a run in the third to go up 8-0. Silverton scored three in the top of the fifth, trimming the margin to 8-3. The Hustlers responded with a run in the bottom half of the frame, making it 9-3. Both teams scored a run in the sixth for the final margin. The Hustlers had 13 hits. The quartet of pitchers Smith, Sam Shaver, Donivan and Garret Peters combined on a three-hitter.
For Dufur High graduates Anthony and Smith, Saturday’s contest was probably the final home game of their Hustler career. If the Hustlers have an American Legion triple A team next year, which includes players up to age 19, then they would be able to play one more season. However, if the Hustlers continue as a single A squad with the age 18 limit, then they will not be eligible to play next season.
Coach Clark and assistant Coach Ed Ortege were unable to attend Saturday’s doubleheader. In their absence, assistant Coach Ken Brock debuted in his first-ever head coaching appearance for the Hustlers. “I’m 2-0 as a head coach, so it’s a pretty cool and it was a fun experience,” joked Brock, in his first year as a Hustler assistant coach. The Hustlers will play the Eugene Ole A’s at 5 p.m. Wednesday in their opening contest of the eight-team, double-elimination state tournament at North Marion High School’s Bob Brack Stadium.
